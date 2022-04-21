ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco police: Male suspect wanted in connection to burglary

By O. Gloria Okorie
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbHuX_0fGBxkOQ00

Waco police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male wanted for burglary.

The suspect is accused of burglary of a motor vehicle and is believed to have stolen and used his victim's credit card, according to the Waco Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Novak at (254)-750-3670.

Refer to case #22-4963.

Waco Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (254)-753-HELP for those seeking to submit anonymously.

Information provided to them that leads to an arrest may result in a reward of up to $2,000.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waco Police#Crime Stoppers
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DFW Community News

Do you recognize her? Dallas police need help identifying body found in lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives in Dallas are asking for help identifying a body found in a lake near 9499 N. Stemmons Freeway on April 8. They released sketches of the woman that show the initials "FOE" tattooed in cursive on the right side of her midsection, a cartoon image of a man with a beard and some sort of hat tattooed on her inner right arm and the name "Destiny" in ink on her lower back.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US105

Here’s What Copperas Cove Police Said About The Death Of Destiney Carrey

This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy