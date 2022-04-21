ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa and Mastercard customers to pay $700 due to higher fees

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
If you have a Visa or Mastercard credit card beware of fee hikes. It is estimated that customers will pay an extra $700 a year because of it. The National...

pymnts

Russian-Built Payment System Capitalizes on Visa, Mastercard Exit

Russian and Chinese entities that provide alternatives to the dominant Visa and Mastercard payment networks may reap significant benefits from sanctions the West imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (April 20). Use of Visa and Mastercard was widespread in Russia — the...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Beyond Cash, Debit, Credit — Alternatives Will no Longer be an Option

The pandemic threw traditional technology implementation cycles out the window for many financial institutions as consumers turned to their digital devices to do all their banking. In the PYMNTS eBook, “Endemic Economics: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened,” NCR President and General Manager Doug Brown says that many executives found a silver lining – realizing they can move faster than they ever thought before while still achieving success.
CREDITS & LOANS
ZDNet

Costco Anywhere Visa card review: A credit card for members

Though it's a store card, Costco members can use the Costco Anywhere Visa card wherever Visa cards are accepted and earn rewards towards everyday purchases like gas, travel, and dining. However, the card is only offered to current Costco members. If you cancel your Costco membership, your Costco Anywhere Visa card will also be canceled.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

PayPal, Venmo to Change Instant Transfer Fees

PayPal has announced plans to change the fees related to its Instant Transfer offerings for U.S. consumers and merchants on PayPal and Venmo, according to a Thursday (April 21) press release. Personal accounts on PayPal and consumer and business profiles on Venmo will pay 1.75% of the transfer amount with...
TECHNOLOGY
DoYouRemember?

Costco, Kroger, And Walmart Are The First To Put Purchase Limits On Certain Items

Going to the grocery store can be a stressful activity these days. With inflation still going up, your favorite products are likely more expensive. In addition, there are still shortages and supply chain issues on certain items which means you may not be able to find them at your local store. For this reason, some stores have now issued purchase limits again on certain items.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Sam's Club vs. Costco: Which Is Better?

Which warehouse club shopping destination is the better fit for you?. Costco and Sam's Club are the two largest retail wholesalers. Costco has higher membership costs than Sam's Club, but is well known for its low-cost Kirkland brand. Both have similar number of locations as well as member credit card...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

How to delete your Cash App account

Peer-to-peer payment app Cash App is almost as popular as Venmo for transferring money to friends and family, with 44 million users in 2021. Recently, however, the app hit headlines for all the wrong reasons, when a former employee downloaded investing reports containing sensitive customer information. Although the security breach,...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Amazon extends Prime perks to merchant sites

Amazon is extending the benefits of a Prime subscription to online stores beyond its own site, a move geared toward boosting revenue from merchant fees and expanding its logistics footprint. The company said Thursday the new service it calls “Buy with Prime,” will initially be available by invitation for merchants...
BUSINESS
Axios

The Fed is looking to speed up payments

Traditional money is speeding up. The Federal Reserve has promised a new service to banks and credit unions around the country called FedNow, a 24/7 payment settlement service. Why it matters: More and more services function round the clock, but payments are still on something of a 9-to-5 schedule. For...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Apple Insider

Apple is switching its virtual Apple Cash cards to the Visa network

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is in the midst of switching its Apple Cash virtual debit cards to the Visa network, just days after the company rolled out new fraud protections forApple Pay transactions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

