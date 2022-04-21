Georgia teen arrested for deadly fight at party, GCPD says

Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County teenager was arrested Thursday for a fight at a party that left a man dead over the weekend.

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Glynn County Fire Rescue was called to a scene where a man had reportedly fallen and was unconscious. Police said the 41-year-old man, identified as Travis Payne, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators said Payne had been in a fight with another male, which ultimately led to his fall and fatal head injury.

The 17-year-old is charged with involuntary manslaughter and affray (a fight between two or more people), according to jail records.

