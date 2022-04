NORFOLK, Ne. -- The Norfolk Noon Kiwanis and the Norfolk Track Club hosted the first annual 'Youth Track and Field Classic' at Norfolk High School Friday evening. Four hundred kids signed up to participate in track and field activities during the event. The ages ranged from 4-to 14-years-old and each kid was allowed to sign up for three different events each.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO