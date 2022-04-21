ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh non-profit metal working space offers community building, provides equipment and classes

By David Celemen
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

ShopSpace, a non-profit metal working space located near Downtown Raleigh, offers community building by providing equipment to the local metalworking community as well as community classes to learn how to start metalworking.

ShopSpace was created by people who love to create and get dirty with their hands. They strive to provide a safe, supportive, and creative environment to the individuals that desire to use the space.

"ShopSpace is geared to help anyone's needs that want to build something. What we get excited about is after someone has completed a class, they come to us with a project," co-creator of ShopSpace Lucas House said.

The space focuses on forging, fabrication, knife making, and jewelry. Classes offered include welding classes, blacksmithing classes, jewelry making, knife making, and more.

"ShopSpace is what it is because of the community that's involved in getting us operating and participating," said House.

As the space gains more support from the local creative community, it's been only a growing priority for House to provide a flexible and functional space for members of the non-profit.

Many community members stay involved with ShopSpace through teaching the classes they started out with.

"A lot of our instructors now are people that started with us from scratch," House said.

In addition to the wide skill level of community classes that ShopSpace offers, they also offer open time to metal workers that desire to work on their own projects.

You can find ShopSpace at 1505 Capital Blvd #18, Raleigh, NC 27603.

