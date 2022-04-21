ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma QB Gabriel adjusts after transferring from UCF

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel won’t let a higher profile or fancy new surroundings change his low-key approach.

Oklahoma’s new quarterback has had plenty of success at the college level.

He passed for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns at Central Florida while leading some of the nation’s most productive offenses.

Now, he’ll be the starting quarterback for a program that has produced Heisman winners Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at the position in the past 20 years.

Gabriel knows he must work to measure up to the high expectations.

