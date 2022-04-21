Oklahoma QB Gabriel adjusts after transferring from UCF
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel won’t let a higher profile or fancy new surroundings change his low-key approach.
Oklahoma’s new quarterback has had plenty of success at the college level.Service member from Oklahoma killed during training exercise
He passed for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns at Central Florida while leading some of the nation’s most productive offenses.
Now, he’ll be the starting quarterback for a program that has produced Heisman winners Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at the position in the past 20 years.CDC issues health advisory after kids suffer liver damage
Gabriel knows he must work to measure up to the high expectations.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0