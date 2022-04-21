ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Truck driver killed in early-morning crash on New Jersey Turnpike, State Police say

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
 2 days ago
A 36-year-old truck driver from Maryland was killed after crashing and overturning on the New Jersey Turnpike early Friday in Mercer County, officials...

