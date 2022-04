Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Tristan Jarry remains out only week-to-week, but to participate in the Penguins team picture on Wednesday, the No. 1 goalie showed he was still unable to put pressure on his right foot. The Penguins appeared relaxed and refocused as they enjoyed their third and final off-day before facing the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The Washington Capitals missed their chance to pass the Penguins for third place and gave the Vegas Golden Knights just a little hope in the West.

