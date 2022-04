The Gwinnett County Board of Assessors mailed about 294,000 Annual Notices of Assessment to residential and commercial property owners today. State law requires that annual notices be sent to property owners advising them of the assessed value of their property as of Jan. 1. The Annual Notice of Assessment provides last year’s value and the 2022 value along with an explanation for any change in value from the previous year. Roughly 83 percent of the notices will state that the appraised value was adjusted for market conditions in response to real estate market changes throughout 2021. The Gwinnett County Assessors’ Office uses available market data to value each property in a manner that meets state regulations.

