Applegate, CA

Spring Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Avalanche Threat to Sierra

NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for...

www.nbcbayarea.com

NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern San Joaquin County in central California Northern Stanislaus County in central California West central Calaveras County in northern California Southwestern Amador County in northern California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 435 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rancho Calaveras, or 12 miles southwest of Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wallace around 440 PM PDT. Rancho Calaveras around 450 PM PDT. Campo Seco around 505 PM PDT. Valley Springs around 510 PM PDT. Paloma around 515 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning issued for parts of Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. - The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California and a funnel cloud was even spotted. The warning covered the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. Footage from around the area shows funnel clouds forming in...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
ABC10

National Weather Service Sacramento confirms a tornado touched down near Isleton on Thursday

ISLETON, Calif. — An unknown strength tornado touched down in a field near Isleton around Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. In a Twitter post, NWS Sacramento said they received a video of the tornado from a "trained weather spotter." After viewing the video, looking at the radar, and being evaluated, meteorologists determined in fact that "a brief and weak tornado did touch down."
ISLETON, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Spring Storm Could Bring Plowable Snow To Minnesota

Posted March 27. Click here for updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  Another sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow. The system is currently swirling out over the Pacific Ocean, and it’s too soon to tell how exactly it’ll impact Minnesota during the last days of March. The storm is expected to hit the state Tuesday night and last through Thursday night. In short, get ready for a messy middle of the week. Good morning! Somehow Sunday is starting colder than Saturday, but highs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCRA.com

Tornado touched down in San Joaquin County, National Weather Service says

A “weak tornado” briefly touched down in a field near Isleton in San Joaquin County on Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Sacramento said. The NWS said Friday that it received video of the tornado by a trained weather spotter and according to a preliminary determination the tornado had a width of less than 50 feet and touched down for less than a minute.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

