Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim on Mental Health, Purina Partnership & 2026 Games
Chloe Kim, a two-time Olympic Gold Medal-winning snowboarder, and her dog Reece are teaming up with Purina for its Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge to donate to Athletes for Animals. The olympian joined Cheddar News to talk about her about the mental health challenges athletes face, her snowboarding career, and the Purina partnership to raise money for responsible pet ownership. "It’s an exciting way to encourage pet owners to get up and get active with their companion," she said. Kim also stated that the plan is for her to compete in the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina after taking some time off.
