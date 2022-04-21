ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim on Mental Health, Purina Partnership & 2026 Games

Chloe Kim, a two-time Olympic Gold Medal-winning snowboarder, and her dog Reece are teaming up with Purina for its Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge to donate to Athletes for Animals. The olympian joined Cheddar News to talk about her about the mental health challenges athletes face, her snowboarding career, and the Purina partnership to raise money for responsible pet ownership. "It’s an exciting way to encourage pet owners to get up and get active with their companion," she said. Kim also stated that the plan is for her to compete in the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina after taking some time off.

womenfitness.net

Jessie Diggins: American Cross-Country Skier, Olympic Gold Medalist Talks About Her Success Story

Jessica Diggins is an American cross-country skier. She and teammate Kikkan Randall won the United States’ first ever cross-country skiing gold medal at the Winter Olympics in the team sprint in 2018. At the 2022 Winter Olympics, she won the silver medal in the 30 kilometer freestyle and the bronze medal in the individual sprint, making her the most decorated American cross-country skier of all-time. She also won four medals at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships from 2013 to 2017. In 2021, Diggins clinched the top spot in the women’s overall standings for the 2020–21 FIS Cross-Country World Cup, becoming the first American to do so.
SPORTS
Cheddar News

The Science Behind The World's Fastest Shoe

Nike introduced the Vaporfly in the 2016 Olympics to Nike-sponsored athletes, three of whom took the top spots in marathon events. Since then, the shoe has been the weapon of choice of elite athletes like those competing in the 2022 Boston Marathon. Why? Because Nike designed the shoe to literally make you faster. To not wear the Vaporfly has become a disadvantage. So how exactly does this shoe increase speeds and should it even be allowed in competition?
APPAREL
Cheddar News

AT&T on Making Digital Education Fun With the Achievery

The telecom giant AT&T is looking to make online learning more fun for students by engaging them with content from its partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. Mylayna Albright, the assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility for AT&T, joined Cheddar to discuss how the company came about with the free digital e-learning program that it's calling The Achievery. "We knew that once students went home as a result of the pandemic, it was very difficult for them, and we knew from research, specifically through Morning Consult, that parents and teachers realized that probably 80 percent of students felt that they would be more engaged if they had a more entertaining approach," she said.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Head of Warriors' New Golden State Entertainment on Combining Sports, Music, Film

The Golden State Warriors a new affiliate company called Golden State Entertainment to create sports-related original content, documentaries, and musical collaborations. David Kelly, chief business officer, joined Cheddar News to discuss “We think it's a great time to step off into this area. I think the better question maybe is why this hasn’t been formed previously?” he said. "There's a lot of synergies between sports, music, and film, and so we think that the timing is right to bring those worlds together into this venture." He noted that projects aren't limited to Warriors-only content, pointing to the documentary "38 at the Garden," about former New York Knicks player Jeremy Lin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
