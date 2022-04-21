3 ARRESTED IN DRUG HOUSE RAID
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) An alleged Eureka drug house that police say ‘terrorized the neighborhood’ has been raided by the county’s drug task force. The home owner and two others are under arrest for selling drugs and maintaining a drug house. Cameron Thompson, Rachel Vetterkind and Latasha Haslam were busted when police raided the home in the 3100 block of Glenn Street on April 20, 2022. Police have boarded up the house, which they say has been the site of repeated drug sales, weapons violations, and shootings.
The post 3 ARRESTED IN DRUG HOUSE RAID appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .
Comments / 0