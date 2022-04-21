Toronto Ultra to host first CDL Major in Canada

Toronto Ultra will host Canada’s first-ever Call of Duty League Major tournament this spring, with players competing for $500,000 in prize money.

The Toronto Ultra Major III Tournament will be held June 2-5 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. It marks the first time Toronto Ultra will play in front of a live audience in Canada, and all 12 league teams will participate.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to in-person events being halted leaguewide.

“Hosting Major III is a pinnacle moment for (franchise owner) OverActive and the Toronto Ultra brand. Live esports is a spectator sport that offers a unique and entertaining in-person experience; we’ve been eagerly awaiting our chance to bring new and our existing loyal fans a largescale event of this magnitude since our launch in 2018,” said Alyson Walker, chief commercial officer of OverActive Media.

Major III also will feature the Challengers tournament, giving up to 95 teams from around the world the chance to play for $75,000 in prize money.

–Field Level Media

