At least 4 major US airlines — Delta, United, Alaska, American — to allow some passengers banned for mask violations back on flights after Florida judge overturns mandate
Four major US airlines are ready to allow passengers who violated face mask rules during the pandemic back on flights, days after a federal judge in Florida overturned the federal mask mandate for public transit including planes and airports. Airlines quickly dropped in-flight mask requirements following the Monday ruling...www.masslive.com
Comments / 0