Report: Cubs trade pitcher Cory Abbott to Giants

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Chicago Cubs traded right-hander Cory Abbott to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday for cash considerations, per multiple outlets.

The 26-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts this season at Triple-A Iowa.

Abbott made his major league debut in 2021 and posted a 6.75 ERA with no decisions in seven games (one start) for the Cubs. He struck out 12 and walked 11 in 17 1/3 innings.

Chicago drafted Abbott in the second round in 2017 out of Loyola Marymount.

–Field Level Media

