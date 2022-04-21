Students show off mechanical skills in Ivy Tech competition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAW) — Local high school students are learning about potential futures in the automotive and diesel industry.

Thursday, Ivy Tech Community College hosted its auto skills contest, to test high school students on their automotive technician skills. Each participating school sent two students to compete.

The competition consisted of various specific skills tests.

It’s a way to reward students for all they’ve learned in their high school auto classes.

“For the most part they’re excited,” Ivy Tech of Terre Haute Automotive Department Chair John Timberman said. “Every year you can see them coming and get really excited. Obviously, they’re excited just to compete, and then it’s even better if they win something.”

Participants also got the chance to hear from diesel and automotive technicians about the demands of the industry.

“The automotive industry now pays really good, there is high demand for technicians not only here in Indiana but all throughout the country,” said Timberman.

The 2022 Ivy Tech Automotive Skills Contest winners were:

Senior Winners

First Place: Gage Youngblood, a senior at Northview High School

Second Place: Ethan Hooper, a senior at North Central High School

Junior Winners

First place: Joel Mobley, a junior from Area 30 Career Center

Second place: Blake House, a junior from Twin Rivers Career and Technical Education Area

Second-place winners received a set of tools. First-place winners received a set of tools and a four-drawer mechanic’s cart. In addition, the Ivy Tech Foundation awarded a $1,000 Ivy Tech Scholarship to Gage Youngblood, the high school senior finishing in first place in the skills competition.

In total 175 students competed as part of the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.