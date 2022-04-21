ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TN license plate test did not include reflectivity

By Elbert Tucker, Sebastian Posey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than two months since issues surfaced with Tennessee’s new license plates . Law enforcement agencies across the state reported problems with their License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras recognizing the plates at night.

LPR cameras have been instrumental in AMBER Alerts, missing person cases, and tracking fugitives.

Camera makers say they have tried to make software adjustments to improve the situation, citing differences in reflectivity.

As News 2 reported previously, the state was having new tags tested . Four plates were tested by a research facility in Minnesota on behalf of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA)—a group that sets standards for license plates and developed best practices for LPR use.

A Tennessee Department of Revenue representative says the plates meet most of the AAMVA’s recommendations. There were some spacing and sizing discrepancies, which the department says relate to design elements required by state law.

What new Tennessee license plates look like on some LPR cameras at night

However, reflectivity of each plate was not tested . It is not clear why at this point.

You can find the test results below:

The Department of Revenue says there are no plans to make any changes to the way Tennessee’s new plates are manufactured.

