ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Traveling Cajuns hoping to finish off unbeaten road trip at App State this weekend

By KEVIN FOOTE
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUL softball coach Gerry Glasco concocted a weeklong spring break road trip to toughen up his Ragin’ Cajuns. So far, UL is passing the test with a 6-0 record heading into this weekend’s Sun Belt series at Appalachian State, starting at 4 p.m. Friday in Boone, North...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oklahoman

OU softball: Sooners get back on track with rout of North Texas

Tiare Jennings hit two homers, and Jordy Bahl dominated in the circle as No. 1-ranked Oklahoma run-ruled North Texas 10-0 in softball on Wednesday night in Denton, Texas. The Sooners were coming off their first loss of the season, 4-2 on Saturday at Texas. Wednesday night, they scored in every inning but two, and it was a five-run sixth inning that keyed OU's 39th win of the season. Jennings had a three-run homer in the big inning, her 18th overall of the season.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
State
Indiana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
News On 6

Cowgirl Softball Run-Rules Tulsa, 12-1

Sydney Pennington drove in five runs, Morgyn Wynne went 3-for-3 and the No. 6/7 Oklahoma State softball team was a 12-1 winner over Tulsa in six innings at the Collins Family Softball Complex on Wednesday. The win was OSU's 18th in its last 19 games and improved the Cowgirls to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Glasco
Person
Melissa Mayeux
CBS DFW

Dallas parade celebrates James Madison HS after basketball state title win

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#App State#Appalachian State#Road Trip#Ul#Ragin#Illinois 4 2
Denton Record-Chronicle

DeLong, UNT players point to positives after loss to top-ranked Sooners

Skylar Savage has received some tough assignments over the course of her softball career. The North Texas freshman pitcher’s latest outing certainly ranks up there. UNT coach Rodney DeLong gave Savage the start on Wednesday night when the Mean Green hosted Oklahoma, the top-ranked team in the county. The Sooners were fresh off their only loss of the season to rival Texas and brought in the nation’s ERA leader in Hope Trautwein.
DENTON, TX
Yardbarker

Trevor Keels becomes fourth Duke Blue Devil to enter NBA Draft

On Saturday, Duke freshman Trevor Keels announced his intentions to enter this June's NBA Draft. Keels is the fourth Duke player to declare for the draft, joining Mark Williams, Wendell Moore and Paolo Banchero. A fifth, AJ Griffin, is also expected to enter the draft. "Since the season ended, I've...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy