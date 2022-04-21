ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kardashians’ new reality series is officially Hulu’s biggest premiere yet

By Krystin Arneson
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
The Kardashians’ new reality series on Hulu (Hulu)

Just as Blac Chyna v The Kardashians is kicking off, the reality family has returned to the small screen  with the debut of The Kardashians on Hulu. And, as we might have expected, it’s the platform’s most-watched series premiere in the U.S., according to Variety .

While the streaming service hasn’t released viewership numbers, it’s already going to be with us for four seasons of 10 episodes each — whether they make it up to 20 seasons again, only time will tell. The new show has a different vibe to it, with a little more of a documentary feel and the family occasionally breaking the fourth wall.

As we mentioned the other week , a lot is going on in this new version of the Kardashians. It will follow the fallout from Kim and Kanye’s breakup and divorce, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, and Kourtney Kardashian’s whole relationship with Travis Barker, from falling in love to a not-quite-legal marriage in Vegas. And yes, Kourtney is back after wanting to swear off reality TV, as well as matriarch Kris Jenner and second-youngest Kendall Jenner.

“I think once we announced that we were going to be stopping our show, just different offers came in from different streaming services, and that was really intriguing to us and just seemed different,” Kim Kardashian said at the show’s premiere. “We wanted to do something different, but right away we were like, ‘We miss this. Who were we kidding, we should be doing this.’ We got a year off from filming, and I think that was really beneficial for our souls just to really soak it up. But the filming this time is different, and I just love it.”

The new series will also feature appearances from Jonathan Cheban, Malika Haqq, Barker, and Davidson.

