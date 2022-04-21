ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning up The Big Apple: Huge garbage bins are installed near Times Square in pilot scheme to tackle city's rat problem

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

NYC mayor Eric Adams announced an experimental program to install large sealed trash receptacles in neighborhoods throughout the city as a means of curbing rat infestations on Wednesday.

The program, called 'Clean Curbs,' has already begun with two bins currently operating in Times Square.

Officials say that they will be testing the program in all five boroughs, with bins expected to be installed in Brooklyn over the summer.

Speaking at a Times Square press conference alongside one of the bins, Adams announced what he characterized as a new and long-overdue age in NYC sanitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztfOK_0fGBpc2w00
NYC mayor Eric Adams announced the beginning of the Clean Curbs pilot program from Times Square during a press conference on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEGPu_0fGBpc2w00
Adams was flanked by before and after photos - on the left images of trash strewn streets, on the right an of one of the Clean Curb bins  surrounded by sparkling sidewalk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XTbT_0fGBpc2w00
There are currently two bins operating in Times Square, and officials say they plan to install them across the 5 boroughs. They expect to have bins in Brooklyn over the summer

'For decades, New Yorkers have normalized the sight of black trash bags on our city's sidewalks,' Adams said, 'With the launch of 'Clean Curbs,' the Adams administration is transforming what is containing trash across the five boroughs.'

'Clean streets are vital to vibrant neighborhoods and to New York City's economic comeback. We need to stop dodging black garbage bags and instead fund and test container models throughout the city that will make our streets cleaner and more inviting for both New Yorkers and visitors.'

According to the Department of Sanitation, business improvement districts - neighborhood organizations that manage localized initiatives throughout the city - commercial property owners, and residential associations are already able to apply for the installation of bins.

Rather than piling up mountain ranges of rubbish along their sidewalks, properties and neighborhoods will put their garbage in the sealed bins, thus containing the smell, spillage, and sight of the trash, and hopefully curbing the vermin which have been flourishing from exposed trash for years.

'These sealed containers are in a spot where bags of litter basket waste used to sit on the curb for hours, providing a free, all-you-can-eat buffet for rats,' Sanitation Commissioner Jessie Tisch said at the press conference, 'We've talked about wanting to change this for years and now we're announcing new funds to test our clean curbs containers for all five boroughs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUJDs_0fGBpc2w00
The plan aims to clear unsightly and unsanitary piles of trash from the city streets. Piles of trash standing human-head-high are currently commonplace in New York City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiIFx_0fGBpc2w00
Neighborhood associations which currently monitor local waste baskets would be able to pile garbage into the large receptacles instead of watching it overflow onto the sidewalk

The bins in Times Square appear to be approximately five feet tall, five feet deep, and ten feet long, though the NYC Department of Sanitation told DailyMail.com that sizes will vary based on the individual needs of each neighborhood.

Officials announce that the program is expected to receive about $1.3 million per year.

Clean Curbs was initially set to be rolled out in March of 2020, but was waylayed immediately by the coronavirus lockdown which struck the city the same month.

Since the pandemic started New York's rodent problem has exploded, with one report from as early August 2020 showing a 60% increase in rat sightings.

'These rats have the run of New York City,' then-New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer said at the time, 'These rats are walking around waiting for a table at outdoor seating.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDkTp_0fGBpc2w00
The rat population has soared in New York City since the pandemic lockdown began. By sealing trash off from the outside Clean Curbs hopes to send city rats packing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7Iip_0fGBpc2w00
in the summer of 2020 NYC officials reported a 60% increase in rat sightings. This heat map of the city's most offending areas shows much of Manhattan and Brooklyn covered

News of the pilot program is sure to be a devastating blow for Pizza Rat and his collogues, none of whom responded to DailyMail.com requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unrBQ_0fGBpc2w00
Pizza Rat (above center) and his cohorts are sure to suffer from Adams' new waste initiative

