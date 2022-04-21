ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Celebrates CNN+ Shutting Down, Slams Chris Wallace

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It's just one more piece of CNN and Fake News that we don't have to bother with anymore!" Trump said on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 153

ted
1d ago

This is BETTER THAN ALL THE HOLIDAYS COMBINED!!! The PEOPLES VOICE HAS BEEN EXERCISED, HEARD, AND CAUSED THE DEATH OF A LEFTIE PROPAGANDA MACHINE!!!!!! GLORIES TO THE TRUTH!!!! We are SICK OF THIS LYING LEFTIE POWER TRIP AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!!!!👍👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(14)
40
Evenx
1d ago

A lot of Trump's statements that were tagged as "rhetoric" by the press have now been found to be verifiable. Numerous analyses have said if Trump was in office none of our current Democrat catastrophes would have occurred.

Reply
36
AP_001264.496542d987214bc2ac23643ffad74bbd.1413
1d ago

Well shows what arrogance and out of touch people will try and do! They have one of the smallest viewers groups in all of news and then would think that someone would pay to watch! So out of touch!

Reply(5)
14
Related
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Fake News#Warnermedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

David Muir is no stranger to challenging work situations but his latest move had fans seriously worried. The World News Tonight star has flown to Ukraine to report on the tragic war situation with Russia. David took to Instagram to update his followers with a heartbreaking update as he tried...
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
892K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy