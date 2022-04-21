Trump Celebrates CNN+ Shutting Down, Slams Chris Wallace

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO