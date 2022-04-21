ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico central bank could revise inflation forecast upward, governor says

By Reuters
 2 days ago
MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank could revise its inflation forecast higher at its next monetary policy meeting due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bank of Mexico G overnor Victoria Rodriguez said on Thursday.

The evolution of the coronavirus pandemic will also play a key role in its next estimate, she said.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 12.

The governor also spoke about the bank's plan to launch a digital currency, which she said would be ready in three years and could serve as a complement to the peso.

Rodriguez added that the digital currency should boost the central bank's efforts to improve financial inclusion in Mexico, fewer than half of whose population has bank accounts.

"It will let banked or unbanked people open accounts, expand payment methods and provide a versatile asset," she said.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Mark Porter

