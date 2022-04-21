ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This One Charging Mistake Is Causing Serious Damage To Your Phone!

By Lisa Cupido
Charging your iPhone should be simple — and it is. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few (simple) rules that you should still be following to ensure your device stays in great condition. Before you plug in that charger and leave your phone on it all night or for several hours at a time, read through these tips that will help you avoid costly and annoying phone errors. This is the one charging mistake that is causing serious damage to your phone.

Your Phone Gets Too Hot

Extreme temperatures are very bad for the health of your phone. And heat, especially, can do damage to an iPhone.

“With the rapid rise of smartphones, it is important to be aware of the risks that come with charging your phone,” says Michael Jan Baldicana, SEO and Technical Content Specialist with Dream Chasers XYZ. “One common mistake people make is not fully understanding the difference between being too hot and just warm. The difference is that being too hot can cause serious damage to your phone. A lot of people are unaware that their phones can overheat on a charge and some people know but don’t take action because they think it’s just a little warm. If you’re worried about your phone getting too hot, you should only charge it when it’s at least half-way full.”

Only Use Apple-Certified Chargers

Another tip to always keep in mind when you’re charging an iPhone? No matter how cheap it may be, don’t settle for a charger that hasn’t been certified by Apple as safe for its products.

“Charging your phone incorrectly can cause serious damage to your phone,” Baldicana says. “From battery explosion to short circuits, there are many ways that you can damage your phone by charging it incorrectly. This is because the charge is too high and the battery is overcharged. This causes a chemical reaction in the battery which leads to a fire or even an explosion. It’s best for you to charge your phone correctly and avoid these damages. Charging mistakes can be avoided by avoiding charging with third party chargers or chargers from unknown brands.”

Keep these two simple tips in mind — avoid extreme heat and use the right chargers — and your device should stand the test of time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
