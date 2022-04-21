ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How senior Tories’ frantic efforts failed to block Boris Johnson inquiry

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCuWr_0fGBpN0900
Chris Heaton-Harris, the government’s chief whip, in Downing Street in March.

Lurking at the entrance to the House of Commons voting lobbies on Wednesday night, the government’s new chief whip stood clutching his phone, devising and rewriting a single sentence he hoped might save the prime minister the embarrassment of being investigated for allegedly misleading parliament.

Chris Heaton-Harris quietly grappled with the text of an amendment that aimed to derail a Labour motion to trigger an inquiry by the Commons privileges committee into whether Johnson lied about rule-breaking in Downing Street.

With a majority of 80, persuading Tory MPs to simply vote the motion down should not have been a hard task. But given the erosion of trust between the front and back benches after months of sleaze scandals, a frantic party management exercise got under way.

When the Labour motion had dropped earlier that day, senior Tories were surprised at the craftiness of it, because the investigation would not be triggered until Scotland Yard’s own inquiry had concluded, giving Conservative MPs little reason not to support it. “They’re clearly on the ball,” said one Tory MP.

Whips spent the afternoon hurrying between their offices and meetings with potentially problematic Conservative backbenchers who were considering supporting the motion. Heaton-Harris held personal sit-downs with the known rebels Mark Harper and Tom Tugendhat.

Meanwhile, gleeful opposition party campaign strategists were mocking up adverts that would be used to target those Tories who voted to save Johnson from further scrutiny. The Liberal Democrats had already put together a leaflet with a picture of Johnson that read: “He lied and broke the law … but our area’s Conservative MP has let him off the hook!”

As the afternoon wore on, Tory MPs began privately admitting they had run out of excuses for rejecting the investigation. They pressed for the prime minister to get on the front foot, avoid the inevitable and refer himself to the privileges committee. But they were stonewalled by No 10.

Normal lines of communication between the government and opposition whips’ office fell silent. “They went into bunker mode,” one insider observed.

MPs who sit on the privileges committee saw their inboxes balloon with emails from members of the public urging them to carry out a ruthless review of Johnson’s alleged lies in parliament.

With the government running out of options, Labour figures felt triumphant. Then, less than an hour until the deadline for submitting an amendment before Commons business ended for the day, ministers pulled their rabbit out of the hat. They tabled a proposal to delay the decision about launching an inquiry until after the publication of the final Partygate report by the senior civil servant Sue Gray, kicking the can even further down the road.

Tory MPs who had been preparing to back or abstain on Labour’s motion to help it pass were quietly impressed that the government had managed to come up with what appeared to be an impressive “off ramp”. When they left parliament’s bars on Wednesday evening, many felt ready – and glad – to vote for it.

But by the following morning, realisation had dawned on many Tory MPs that they would be seen by the public to be in effect supporting a wrecking amendment. Fearing a return to the cover-up claims that dogged the government for months over the Owen Paterson affair, MPs turned up the heat, and the number who threatened to rebel moved dangerously close to matching the number of the government’s majority.

The next shift in the government’s position was let slip by Johnson himself, speaking on his second visit of the day during a trip to India. “The House of Commons can do whatever it wants to do,” he said, all but confirming that the three-line whip would be switched to a free vote.

Heaton-Harris himself delivered the news to the minister in whose name the amendment was made, Mark Spencer, the leader of the Commons. After lobbying by the Conservative MP Charles Walker, Spencer confirmed the unthinkable – that the amendment the government had hung all its hopes on would fall by the wayside, and MPs would be allowed to vote with their conscience.

The revelation came during a relatively under-attended session of Commons business questions, and the shock reverberated slowly through the building. An MP said staff burst into their office to tell them the news.

The blame game followed swiftly. Many Tories complained they had been consulted for their views on the Labour motion but not the government’s amendment, meaning party whips were deaf to the criticisms against it.

“It’s open mic night at the Dog and Duck and we’re looking for anyone with a shred of skill at party management,” an ex-cabinet minister smirked as they left the chamber.

Another MP quipped that ditching the amendment “demonstrated a lack of discipline within the party, which speaks volumes”.

The day ended – in the words of one Conservative MP – with a “huge anticlimax”. Some chose to stick around to watch the Labour motion pass. But most drifted wearily home early, ready to face the wrath of their constituents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Palace shock at Prince Harry: Royal staff slam 'breathtaking arrogance' over Duke's comment about 'protecting' the Queen and suggestion Her Majesty tells him secrets

Prince Harry was last night accused by royal staff of 'breathtaking arrogance'. They said his self-delusion knew 'no bounds' in an extraordinary interview in which he claimed he wanted to 'protect' the Queen. Buckingham Palace was left reeling after the prince said in the US TV appearance that his 'special'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The House Of Commons#Labour#Scotland Yard#Conservative
The Independent

UK Government ready to take measures to ‘fix’ the protocol

Boris Johnson said the UK is ready to take measures if necessary to “fix” the deal with the EU governing post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland.The Prime Minister claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol “does not command the confidence of a large part” of the population in the province.His comments come after a Government minister issued a fresh warning that the UK could unilaterally suspend elements of Northern Ireland Protocol.Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns refused to be drawn on a report by the Financial Times that ministers are preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Shropshire Star

Johnson set to face investigation over claims he lied to MPs about partygate

The Government abandoned attempts to delay a decision on whether a parliamentary commission should investigate Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson faces the prospect of a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to MPs about Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdowns. In response to a backbench revolt, ministers abandoned attempts to...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Boris Johnson not ruling out law to override protocol

The prime minister has not ruled out a new law which would give UK ministers powers to override the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Financial Times reported that draft legislation could be published in May. The protocol is the Brexit deal that prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Fresh Partygate fines ‘issued’ as PM warned no-confidence vote ‘inevitable’

At least two Downing Street staffers have received police fines for attending a ‘bring your own booze’ event on 20 May, 2020, sources told The Independent.This is the second event that Boris Johnson is known to have attended at which revellers have been given fixed penalty notices.It comes as senior Conservatives have warned the prime minister that a no-confidence vote on him is now inevitable over the Partygate scandal, with one warning the mood had “turned against him”.Tory peer Lord Hayward, the party’s influential polling expert, predicted a vote within months, and former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said a...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

246K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy