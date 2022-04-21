Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss Is Her Mom's Mirror Image on Her Very First Vogue UK Cover

Click here to read the full article.

There’s another supermodel in the making! Kate Moss ’ daughter, Lila Moss, is celebrating her first cover of Vogue UK at the age of 19. She excitedly shared the big news to her Instagram followers with a peek at the high-art image.

Photographed by legendary photographer Steven Meisel, it looks like a photograph taken in the 1990s of her mother . (See the photos HERE .) Lila looks gorgeous in a floral cap to embody the magazine’s “Fashion Fantasy” issue. Her eyes are a piercing blue as they are emphasized by Pat McGrath’s makeup in ombre shades of red, blue and pink. She captioned her career-defining moment by thanking the entire Vogue UK team for making her look so beautiful. My first @britishvoguecover!!!! It was an honour working with you all #StevenMeisel #JoeMcKenna@patmcgrathreal @guidopalau@jinsoonchoi Thank you @edward_enninful for everything and the most incredible team for these two unforgettable days on set.”

As the daughter of Kate and Dazed Media founder Jefferson Hack, Lila revealed that she was eight years old when she discovered that her mom was famous. “I went to secondary school, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s Kate Moss!’ You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I was like,” she told Vogue UK , “‘How do you know who she is? She’s old! She’s old and boring!’” LOL — her mom probably doesn’t want to relive that childhood memory of Lila’s, but the magazine revealed that Kate declined to be interviewed for the story because this was her daughter’s big moment, not hers.

Kate and Lila are just one of the multi-generational supermodels in the fashion industry these days. With Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber and Heidi and Leni Klum often working together, we can’t wait for a designer to come up with an exclusive mother-daughter runway show for fashion week — it just has to happen.

