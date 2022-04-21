ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Tractor-trailer driver hurt in I-295 tip-over crash

By Josh Faiola
 3 days ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up Thursday morning on I-295 after a tractor-trailer tipped over in Attleboro.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the ramp from I-295 North to I-95 North. The ramp was closed for about three hours, but it’s since reopened, according to MassDOT .

Police said the truck driver’s arm was pinned under the cab as a result. The 56-year-old Lincoln man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that police said are not considered life-threatening.

The tractor-trailer was operating out of East Greenwich, according to police.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
ACCIDENTS
