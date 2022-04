Point Loma Nazarene University, with its cliffside location and panoramic views, found itself featured by MLB.com for a “look inside America’s most scenic ballpark.”. Carroll B. Land Stadium, with the Pacific Ocean providing a backdrop in the outfield, has long been a campus point of pride, and has undergone changes to enhance the field for players and the view for spectators.

