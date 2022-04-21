Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.He was not...
