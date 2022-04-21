ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YWCA of Northeast Kansas to hold Concealed Revealed Art Auction on Saturday

By Keith Horinek
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The YWCA Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment will host their 19th annual Concealed Revealed Art Auction on Saturday, April 23, virtually from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the historic Jayhawk Theatre.

The virtual event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Silent auction items are available to bid on beginning Monday, April 18 at noon leading up to the event, while live auction art will be up for bid during the live stream at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

“This is our 19th annual Concealed Revealed Art Auction benefitting the YWCA’s Center for Safety and Empowerment. We have all kinds of art up for bidding in our silent auction which is live on our website right now.” Allison Marker, Director of Resource Development for the YWAC of Northeast Kansas.

The YWCA is continuing the virtual format they used last year. This format is free to attend and open to the public, but registration is required. Once bidders are registered, they can bid on silent auction items.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKhwa_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrb4R_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDUiV_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVxcs_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ckf8_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcIcU_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdnGk_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7pGy_0fGBn5hO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VY5KP_0fGBn5hO00

The Concealed Revealed Art Auction helps the YWCA change lives through their work at the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment. They provide free and confidential services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking in Northeast Kansas.

In 2021, CSE Advocates and staff:

  • provided services to 2,766 clients, including 1,357 through the crisis hotline, 1,161 non-residential services, and 248 shelter residents,
  • provided community education and professional training to 7,240 people,
  • and saw a 321% increase in services accompanying survivors to the hospital for forensic medical examinations.

Click her e to register to bid online.

