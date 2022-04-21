VIDEO: Woman faints and falls between moving train and platform, survives fall

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
Moose are straight up huge. The largest in the deer family, a bull moose can weigh up to 1,500 pounds, but it’s very common for them to be over 1,000. And with that big rack of plate-like antlers on their head… it’s just down right terrifying to hit in a vehicle as you’re driving down the road at 50 mph.
THIS is the terrifying moment a young boy was left with an open harness on a 'Free Fall' fairground ride as his mum watched in horror. The ride was seconds away from launching riders up into the air when horrified witnesses alerted operators to the terrifying situation. Little Tristan Curtis’...
A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
This is the moment workers on a barge rescued a mother and baby from their car when it veered into a lake in China. Dramatic footage shows the two men use a digger to hold up the car before smashing through its sunroof and helping the woman and child to safety.
What kind of idiot do you have to be to do something like this?. Back in 2015, a Canadian man had the bright idea to jump on a Moose swimming across a lake. As the moose was swimming along, the pulled the boat up right behind it, and our star idiot jumped onto its back.
Rakesh Singh and his family stepped into the cable car at a famous Indian tourist attraction when the worst thing that could happen on an aerial ropeway began to unfold in front of his eyes. “We heard a loud crack. The cars started swinging violently,” the 35-year-old told VICE World...
A TikToker went viral after he shared a video of coffins that he claimed to have found in an underground tunnel. John Dale, who specialises in exploring abandoned and forgotten sites, shared a video showing four decrepit coffins, which he says he came across in a woodland area in Scotland.
THE "world's saddest zoo" has a blind bear that's been locked in a cage for 30 years and miserable monkeys that have been kept in darkness. Brit animal welfare groups are trying to get the centre, which has been given the sick name "Salvation Park", shut down. Dozens of other...
Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
LAYING besides a pool, sipping on a cocktail before going for a leisurely stroll around a nearby tourist hotspot is most people's idea of the ideal holiday. But for savvy couple Angelyn and Richard Burk, this is just what everyday life looks like for the foreseeable future. The retired pair...
This video – viewed a whopping 14 million times in five days – shows a shrewd car owner using a handheld massager to whip up piles of hidden dirt in his car carpet. The video was shared on TikTok by netizens ‘Queenfirecrotch’, better known as Lanie Green, 19, from Houston in Texas, where it has been viewed 13.9 million times in less than a week.
A California woman plunged head-first into a filthy vault toilet at a national forest after dropping her phone in, then falling as she tried to retrieve it. The unidentified woman lost her handset while visiting Mount Walker in Washington Tuesday during a trip to the Olympic National Forest. She then...
An Australian science teacher who refused to take the coronavirus vaccine was fired from his job due and now works as a truck driver. Christian Marchegiani, a former Sydney Swans fitness coach and boxer who became a high school science teacher in 2016, has been driving a truck since vaccine mandates were extended to educators.
A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
A sightseeing tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, is missing after sinking off the coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors after seven hours. The boat is understood to have sent out a call warning that it was sinking off the Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Hokkaido before contact was lost, according to the Japan Coastguard.
The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
A miracle dog survived 12 days trapped down a badger sett after her owner refused to give up hope and camped out in the woods waiting for her safe return. 46-year-old Victoria Hogan was left devastated when her border terrier Freda became trapped underground after darting down the hole during a walk.
A pair of men rescued a full-sized buck that fell into a 6-foot trench thanks to some ingenuity and leverage. Local construction workers dug the 10-inch wide trench to support a waterline running from a well to a nearby home, Yahoo reports. The landowner found the buck inside the trench. Its body was shielded from view except for the head and a rack of antlers.
Comments / 0