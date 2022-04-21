ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Johnson Is 'Still Learnin' To Be Human' In This Nashville Performance

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cody Johnson is reliving his 2022 CMT Music Awards performance — and it’s one that you might have missed. The reigning Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year winner took the stage during the Extended Cut of the awards show, performing “Human.” The song sees Johnson admit that he might not have everything figured out, but he’s still learning:

“All the headlights/ All the midnights/ Chasing all that empty, still ain't got it right/ All the crazy/ All the gypsy/ Well I guess all I'm sayin' is forgive me/ If I don't know what I'm doing/ I’m still learnin' to be human”

Johnson also performed “’Til You Can’t” at the CMT Music Awards (the hit song that earned him the Male Video of the Year award). He previously said that after more than 15 years working in the country music industry, he finally reached his goal of having a No. 1 hit: “God’s timing is perfect, and here we are…. The road to this point hasn’t always been easy or fun, but something worth achieving is rarely an easy task. Thanks to everyone who has had a hand in making 'Til You Can’t' such a special song for me and my family. It means the world to us.”

Johnson is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

Watch Johnson’s performance of “Human” here :

