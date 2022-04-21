ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

2022 MTV Video Music Awards coming to Pru Center on Aug. 28

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 2 days ago

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, Paramount announced Thursday. The event was held at the Pru Center in 2019 to much acclaim — helping it earn a return engagement. The announcement is a big win for Newark,...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Ras Baraka
defpen

Music Video: SAINt JHN – For The Squadron

Like many artists, SAINt JHN’s plans were thrown off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The deadly virus forced venues to close and subsequently, his highly anticipated tour was shelved. More than two years after the virus first made its way to the U.S., the talented musician is ready to hit the road again. With performances in Las Vegas and other parts of the country on deck, he’s picked up his visual release schedule. Two weeks ago, he shared his cinematic “The Best Part” visual. Now, he’s back with the “For The Squadron” video.
MUSIC
startattle.com

Fritz Hager American Idol 2022 “Golden” Harry Styles, Season 20 Top 14

Fritz Hager performs “Golden” by Harry Styles, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 14. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Fritz Hager (21 years old), Security Officer from Tyler, Texas. Round: Top 14. Song: “Golden” by Harry Styles. Result: Advanced. Fritz Hager American Idol Season 20...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Award#Mtv#Art#Pru Center#The Prudential Center#Paramount
Ultimate Classic Rock

Megadeth Launch 2022 Tour: Set List, Videos

Megadeth launched their 2022 tour with a performance April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The metal giants began their set with an emphatic rendition of “Hangar 18,” the classic track from their 1990 album Rust in Peace. From there, the group blazed through “Dread and the Fugitive Mind” and “Sweating Bullets.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Sings Chicago and Hamilton in a Game of Song Association

It's been a big year for breakout star, Rachel Zegler. The Golden Globe winner and May cover star has risen to fame after her outstanding performance in West Side Story. Now she's crossing Song Association off her list of accolades. A thespian all of her life, we tasked her with a special edition of the game: musical style. Tune in on this episode as the star sings Broadway classics from Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton talks about working with Steven Spielberg and scoring the role of a lifetime.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Music Industry Moves: S10 Publishing Signs Shenseea; Sony Music Nashville PR Vet Allen Brown Announces Retirement

Click here to read the full article. Artist and songwriter Shenseea has signed with S10 Publishing, a partnership between Brandon Silverstein’s music company and Avex USA. The worldwide publishing agreement covers all songs written by the Jamaica native, who has amassed over 600 million video views and 12 million social media followers. Shenseea joins a roster that includes Harv, co-writer on Justin Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches.” She has collaborated with such artists as Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Sean Paul, Rauw Alejandro and Young Thug, among others, and released her feature-heavy debut album, “ALPHA,” earlier this year. “Shenseea is an incredible artist...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy