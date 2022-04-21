2022 MTV Video Music Awards coming to Pru Center on Aug. 28

Click here to read the full article. Artist and songwriter Shenseea has signed with S10 Publishing, a partnership between Brandon Silverstein’s music company and Avex USA. The worldwide publishing agreement covers all songs written by the Jamaica native, who has amassed over 600 million video views and 12 million social media followers.
Shenseea joins a roster that includes Harv, co-writer on Justin Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches.” She has collaborated with such artists as Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Sean Paul, Rauw Alejandro and Young Thug, among others, and released her feature-heavy debut album, “ALPHA,” earlier this year.
“Shenseea is an incredible artist...
Comments / 0