2022 MTV Video Music Awards coming to Pru Center on Aug. 28

Like many artists, SAINt JHN’s plans were thrown off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The deadly virus forced venues to close and subsequently, his highly anticipated tour was shelved. More than two years after the virus first made its way to the U.S., the talented musician is ready to hit the road again. With performances in Las Vegas and other parts of the country on deck, he’s picked up his visual release schedule. Two weeks ago, he shared his cinematic “The Best Part” visual. Now, he’s back with the “For The Squadron” video.

MUSIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO