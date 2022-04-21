ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point Social District launches

By Jake Peterson
abc45.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Social District is launching Thursday night. The new...

abc45.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Columbia Daily Herald

Retired First Farmers CEO and wife honored with Good Scout community award

T. Randy and Leesa Stevens were honored with the 2022 Good Scout Award by the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of Americas. This is the highest honor within the Boy Scouts organization for individual or corporate citizenship in local communities. The purpose of the award is to honor those whose personal and public contributions enhance the local community.  ...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WITN

Bike rodeo held to promote riding safety for kids

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bicycle safety rodeo was held Saturday morning by Greenville and Winterville volunteers. The event was aimed to promote safety for kids riding bikes ages five to 18. Riders went through training on how to get the right pressure in their tires, making sure their...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy