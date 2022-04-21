ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

National Geographic Photo Op Erected at Grizzly Peak Waterfall at Disney California Adventure

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA National Geographic photo op has been erected next to the Grizzly Peak waterfall at Disney California Adventure. The photo op is unlabelled, but we recognize the classic yellow...

wdwnt.com

ComicBook

Universal Studios Closes Harry Potter Attraction Indefinitely

Harry Potter fans headed to Universal Studios Orlando to experience Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have learned some disappointing news, as the theme park recently confirmed that the ride's preshow has been closed indefinitely. Earlier this month, one fan reached out on social media for information on why the preshow wasn't operational, with the park confirming that not only was it closed, but that there was also no ETA on when it would resume operations. Luckily, the actual attraction appears to be unaffected by this closure, with it just being the preshow heading into the ride that is impacted. Stay tuned for updates on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

What Will Happen if the Reedy Creek Improvement District is Dissolved at Walt Disney World?

In a special session today, the Florida Senate passed a bill to dissolve certain independent special districts, specifically targeting the Reedy Creek Improvement District of Walt Disney World. The bill is an attempt by Governor Ron DeSantis to remove Disney’s “special privileges” after they took a hard stance against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang's life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.
COMICS
Mic

In defense of Disney adults

Growing up, going to Disney World was what I imagined being invited to the Met Gala must be like. My dad would book the trip to Orlando months in advance and we would go shopping for flowery shirts at Marshalls in preparation for the sticky Florida heat. I’d make a list of all the characters I wanted autographs from — Stitch, Pluto, and Mickey were non-negotiables. My uncles and grandma would fly from Mexico to meet up with us and we’d spend a weekend indulging in the theme park, riding roller coasters, petting robot animals, and eating cotton candy on Main Street. While the trip might seem like just a sweet memory, for Pa, being able to take us to Disney World was an immense source of pride. It was his way of giving us the type of childhood that he could only have dreamed of.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Disney Delays Will Smith's New National Geographic Series

Disney has reportedly delayed production of Pole to Pole, a nature docu-series starring Will Smith for National Geographic. Citing a source with knowledge of the company's plans, Bloomberg reports The Walt Disney Company has pushed back production until the fall. Documenting Smith's visits to the North and South Poles, Pople to Pole was set to begin filming in three weeks. Smith's Westbrook Studios, which the actor co-founded with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, signed a five-year first-look deal for unscripted content with Disney's Nat Geo in 2021 and has so far produced the Smith-hosted One Strange Rock and Disney+'s Welcome to Earth.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDW News Today

Minions Refillable Popcorn Bucket Now $25 at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Minions refillable popcorn bucket recently released at Universal Orlando Resort has dropped slightly in price. Signs now indicate the bucket is $25, instead of $25.99. The first fill of the bucket is free. The bucket can...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney California Adventure Considering Offering Child Day Care Services During Food & Wine Festival

A recent survey sent out to guests who attended the 2022 Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure indicates that Disney is considering offering child care services. The survey asked guests to rate how interested they would be in a selection of offerings or experiences at future Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival events. The offerings included more bookable experiences, improved quality of food and beverage, more healthy food and beverage, and other related items.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Floor8

Julia Fox flashes sideboob in revealing silk outfit and towering platform boots in NYC

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox fearlessly made the streets of New York City her personal runway as she strutted around in a pair of skyscraper platform boots. While turning heads with her towering black patent leather shoes, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star bared plenty of skin in a racy beige satin dress, which clung to every curve of her enviably toned figure on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Disney Admits ‘Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!’ is a New Show, Seems to Indicate Less Performers and More Projections for Summer 2022 Debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Get ready, ocean explorers! Disney has revealed a first look at “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!,” opening this summer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Climb aboard explorers and hold on tight, because it’s time to take a deep dive into the creation of the freshly reimagined show, “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” – opening this summer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Hours Extended at All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks on Select Dates in May

As May brings the unofficial start of summer, guests will have more time to enjoy the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to kick off the season!. The Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 AM to 11 PM from May 8th through the 14th, a two-hour extension from its previous 9 PM closing. Extended Evening Hours for select Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests will be held at the park from 11 PM to 1 AM on May 11th.
LIFESTYLE

