When it comes time to pick an opening act for a tour, most country stars find a rising act to join their bill by getting advice from their labels or listening to a selection of songs from a variety of different up-and-comers. But Dustin Lynch isn't most country stars: He met Sean Stemaly, the singer opening up his shows on the 2022 Party Mode Tour, while bar-hopping with friends in downtown Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO