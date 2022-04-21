Small plane flips over at Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A strong gust of wind likely flipped over a Cessna 182 with two people on board at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday morning.

According to the FAA, the plane was waiting to depart and was taxiing near the end of the runway.

It appears a gust of wind picked up the tail end of the Cessna and flipped it over. Wind gusts at the airport were recorded in excess of 30 mph.

Cessna 182 (right side) flips upside down at Harry Reid International Airport on April 21, 2022. (KLAS)

Cessna 182 flips upside down at Harry Reid International Airport on April 21, 2022. (KLAS)

According to airport officials, the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. and fire crews responded to the scene. The two occupants on the plane were not injured.

The incident will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.