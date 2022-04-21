Fleet Foxes: Shore Tours show in Seattle, WA Jun 23, 2022 – pre-sale password

Click here to read the full article. A Record Store Day 15th anniversary program at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles this week was meant to be a celebration of vinyl and music retail first and foremost. But if it turned into a Metallica lovefest as well, that was understandable. It wasn’t just because members of the crowd had started lining up outside in the a.m. to get a closeup glimpse of panelists Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo — the band’s guitar and bass gods, respectively — but because Metallica really does have a history with Record Store Day...

