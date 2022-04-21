BPD searches for suspects involved in Firestone shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a fight led to shots being fired outside a southwest Bakersfield restaurant in March, authorities didn’t know who to hold accountable. But now, they said they have a lead.

Officers were called to the Firestone Grill on California Avenue just west of Highway 99 just after 5 p.m. on March 25. Police said a disturbance started inside the restaurant and spilled outside to the parking lot where shots were fired.

No arrests were made at the time .

Thursday, BPD released descriptions of two suspects and a car they said is connected with the shooting.

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic man, 280 pounds, wearing a tan baseball-style hat, gray t-shirt, black gym shorts with white strips, black socks and black shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s with black comb-over hair wearing a white long-sleeve, collared shirt, blue dress pants and dress shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a gray Kia four-door compact car with a California license plate.













No one was struck by gunfire during the incident and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Woods at (661) 326-3919 or

BPD at (661) 327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.