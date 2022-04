There aren’t many North American concerts on Stray Kids’ 2022 tour calendar. In fact, the K-pop and hip-hop group has more members (eight) than 2022 U.S. shows (seven). However, New Jersey fans are in luck because Stray Kids are opening the U.S. portion of their 2022 Maniac World Tour at Newark’s Prudential Center on June 29.

