ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Coroner identifies Ciaya Whetstone’s cause of death as fentanyl and ethanol intoxication

By Michaela Romero
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPgy8_0fGBisfr00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On April 20, the Orleans Parish Coroners Officer provided an update on the cause of death of Ciaya Whetstone , the 21-year-old UNO student who died upon her arrival at a local hospital in February.

According to reports she died from Fentanyl and Ethanol Intoxication.

Family of Ciaya Whetstone speaks out for answers surrounding her mysterious death

The Orleans Parish Coroner reported that Whetstone’s manner of death was an accident.

There is no additional information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

One injured after being shot in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West Bethel Street on Friday night. Police said they received a report of shots fired around 9:45 pm at the address above, once they arrived, they located a vehicle and a person inside the vehicle struck by gunfire, and the victim was […]
WDVM 25

Police: Van Ness suspect took his own life, one victim former MPD officer

UPDATE 10:17 p.m. — Police said that they have recovered “multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo” from the suspect’s fifth-floor apartment where he was found dead. Police found the sniper-type setup in this apartment, where Chief Robert Contee said that the shooter was firing at random. “His intent was to kill,” Contee said. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Grandmother forced her 4-year-old grandchild to drink half a bottle of liquor as punishment for taking a sip while the baby’s mother watched causing the child to die from acute alcohol poisoning

Little girl died after her grandmother forced the child to drink half a bottle of whiskey, as punishment for taking a sip. The grandmother was reportedly angry because the young girl had taken a sip of the whiskey, left on the counter. The girl’s grandmother forced the 4-year-old girl to drink a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched. The young girl had to drink the alcohol while on her knees in the hallway. The grandmother said that “this went too far” and she had “ruined everyone’s lives.”
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Washington Dc#Cause Of Death#Uno#Wdvm25 Dcw50
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy