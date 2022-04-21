TABC: Man sold beer to a minor

A man has been arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor.

Mario Flores, 77, was charged with sale to minors - alcohol.

The case unfolded on April 14 at Mario’s Liquor on 319 W. Saunders St. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents said they observed Flores selling a 25-ounce Bud Light beer to a 16-year-old boy.

Court documents state that the boy “could have not been reasonably mistaken to be a person (of) 21 years of age or older,” states the arrest affidavit.

Webb County Jail records show that Flores is out on bond.