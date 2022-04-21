ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Wake Up Your Real Estate: How to best prepare your garden

nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this week's Wake Up your Real...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
BHG

Amazon Has So Many Outdoor Furniture Options for Under $250—Here Are Our 10 Favorite Picks

There's a lot to consider when shopping for outdoor furniture, including the climate you live in, the size of your space, your entertainment needs, and your personal decor style. But one surprising element that doesn't have to hinder your patio shopping experience is the price. Outdoor furniture and decor can cost thousands of dollars, but Amazon has so many affordable options to choose from—that's why we rounded up our 10 favorite picks under $250.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
The Daily South

It's Time to Tackle Your Laundry Room Décor—Here's Where to Start

Here's the deal, most of us spend quite a bit of time doing laundry. Whether it's loading, folding, ironing, or stain-fighting, it's often an around-the-clock, seven-days-a-week process that leaves no rest for the weary. If you're not one who actually enjoys the chore (which is probably the majority of us, right?) then there's hope for you yet. It's all about creating a space that you enjoy being in, whether your laundry room is big enough for a party or a tidy closet hidden behind bifold doors. For those looking to gussy up their utility space, we've outlined the top five ways to do it in a flash—and without a total renovation.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
PopSugar

These 12 Serena & Lily Pieces Will Elevate Your Outdoor Space

We've been on an outdoor-furniture shopping spree as of late; it's critical for us to outfit our space with high-quality furniture pieces, because during the warmer months, we're almost exclusively outside. We've been crushing hard on the pieces from Serena & Lily that make us feel like we've been transported to a tropical oasis, and we'd like to maintain that feeling for as long as possible. If you're looking to upgrade your space, consider these 12 pieces.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Boho Curtains That You Can Use in Every Room of the House

If you are looking to add more interest and texture to your home, boho curtains might be just the solution you need. These curtains have varied and eye-catching styles that will brighten any space. You will love the way that these curtains can change the style of the room in...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy