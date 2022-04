MARINA, Calif. — Three young adults overdosed on fentanyl in Marina early Friday morning. According to Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto, officers were sent out to two separate calls involving three reported overdoses. One incident happened on Beach Road, the other on Crescent Avenue. When officers arrived at both scenes, they had to act fast and use NARCAN to save the victims' lives. NARCAN is the brand name for naloxone, a nasal spray medication used for the treatment of an opioid overdose emergency.

