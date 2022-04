LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The big temperature spike is finally coming our way!. We have talked about it all week and now we are just one day away from the May-like surge. It has been a slow go this past week, but the run toward 80 degrees is here. Most of you will see highs come in just south of 80 degrees on Friday. I do think there will be a few actually hit it. The widespread push of 80 degrees will not be here until the weekend. Everyone will see at least 80 or even higher!

