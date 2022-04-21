Boy, 6, critical after falling in Bronx elevator shaft: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling down an elevator shaft in a Bronx building on Thursday, police said.

Cops said the incident happened at 1235 Grand Concourse.

At this time, it remains unclear if there's any criminality.

The child was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem with severe trauma to his head and body.

Police were on scene with the guardian and the boy, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.