Milltown, NJ

NJ morgue driver arrested for stealing wallets off corpses: prosecutors

By Curtis Brodner
 2 days ago

MILLTOWN, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A driver who worked for a third-party company that transports bodies to New Jersey morgues was arrested Tuesday for allegedly rifling through the pockets of the dead to steal credit cards.

Prosecutors charged Kevin Thomas Jr., a 42-year-old from Sayreville, with credit card theft, identity theft, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of a credit card without consent.

He used the cards to buy plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and items from local stores, prosecutors allege.

The Milltown Police Department launched an investigation into Thomas after family members reported activity on their dead relatives’ credit cards.

Thomas is currently being held at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending trial.

