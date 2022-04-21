An East Camden roadway getting $10 million in renovations

CAMDEN — As he ceded the podium to Chris Brown, Vic Carstarphen could be heard off-mic reassuring the the East Camden resident, saying, "Speak freely."

She did.

Brown and her mother Jean have lived on this block of 27th Street since in1972, and they've seen a lot: Cars that speed up the narrow roadway; cement trucks and tractor trailers that rattle windows as they rumble past; neighbors struck by cars as they try to cross the street or even walk on the sidewalk.

"I'm so excited to see this," she said, referring to the $10 million, four-phase project to improve 27th Street between Marlton Pike and Harrison Avenue. The alleyways behind the road will also be repaved; PSE&G and American Water will improve lighting and water and sewer pipes, respectively.

But, she added, she had some concerns: Where will residents park their cars while work goes on?

And, she said, "I just hope it doesn't turn into a dragway — cars already race up and down here, so what's it going to be like when it's all paved?"

The project, which officials estimate will be completed sometime in 2023, is long overdue, Carstarphen admitted.

"When I engage with residents, if I talk to 10 people, nine of them talk about fixing our streets," the mayor said. "If Camden is to become a model 21st century city, improving our aging infrastructure and improving our roadways must be a top concern."

27th Street, he said, was a top priority for city officials. "(Residents) are excited," he added. "They're excited because it's been years."

City Councilman Angel Fuentes and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross each apologized to residents, including the Browns and Geraldine Miller, for the delays in repairing 27th Street.

"The easy thing to do is just put coating over the top, but then you're back to dig up the pipes that break, the water that leaks every time a utility goes in," Norcross said.

City, state and county officials, he said, finally had a message for residents: "We heard you, and we wanted to do it right, and we apologize for taking much too long."

Norcross also took the opportunity to talk about a bill he plans to introduce that he hopes will reduce fuel costs. The bill, the Camden Democrat explained, would lower gas taxes, discourage oil and gas companies from gouging consumers, and further empower the Federal Trade Commission to identify and punish those who do engage in price gouging while racking up record profits.

Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer, who grew up in Camden, noted that he now drives the street where he once rode his bike as a boy. The project won't just improve the street itself, he said. Sidewalks will be improved; curbs and crosswalks will be replaced and made ADA-compliant. The traffic signal at Berkeley Street will get an upgrade and the combined sewer/water system will be updated. American Water completed the first phase of work in 2020-21; phase two is underway with work on the alleyways off 27th Street. Phase three will see upgrades to the sewer system, and the final phase of the project is the repaving of 27th Street, as well as the streetscape improvements.

For Chris and Jean Brown, the improvements can't come soon enough, even if they mean some inconveniences. A car once ran onto their lawn and took out a fence, something they've had to repair at their own expense because the driver was uninsured. Pointing to a tree and the upward slope of their front yard, Chris Brown said, "If not for that, we'd have cars crashing into our living room."

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @By_Phaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

