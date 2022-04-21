ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week: Here’s how to watch

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nouran Salahieh
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjAXi_0fGBiFgs00

( KTLA ) — One of the oldest known meteor showers is lighting up the sky this week, just in time for Earth Day.

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak on Thursday and Friday and will be best seen from the Northern Hemisphere.

The Lyrids, which are active from April 15 to 29, are known for their fast and bright meteors that often leave glowing dust trails behind them as they streak through the sky, according to NASA .

In general, about 10-20 Lyrid meteors can be seen per hour during their peak, NASA says. But they could surprise stargazers with as many as 100 meteors per hour.

Prosecutors ask Youngstown woman to stop posting about her case on social media

The Lyrids have been observed for 2,700 years, with the first recorded sighting going all the way back to 687 BC in China.

The name for the showers, Lyrids, comes from the constellation of Lyra.

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. Every year, Earth passes through the debris trails, bringing the bits into the planet’s atmosphere, where they create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky.

Lyrids, in particular, originate from comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher.

How to watch:

The Lyrids are best viewed in the dark hours, after moonset and before dawn, according to NASA.

Stargazers are advised to find an area away from city or street lights and lie flat on their back and look up to the sky with their feet facing east.

“After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors,” NASA says. “Be patient — the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”

It might be best to watch from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., before the moon rises high in the sky, according to the American Meteor Society .

Lyrids appear to particularly radiate out from the star Vega, one of the brightest stars in the night sky and easy to spot.

NASA says it’s better to view the Lyrids away from the radiant, so they could appear longer and more spectacular.

The American Meteor Society recommends serious observers watch for at least an hour to make sure they catch the spectacle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Ktla
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2022: What The Glowing Dust Trails Mean For Your Zodiac Sign

Click here to read the full article. Keep your eyes on the night sky this week for a chance to catch a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower, which will reach its peak on April 22. Named after the Lyra constellation, the Lyrids are active from April 15 to 29 and are known to leave glowing dust trails in their wake. According to NASA, the Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers and have been observed for 2,700 years. In a totally dark sky, you can expect to see 10 to 15 Lyrids per hour.  And this is no...
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

The largest comet ever seen is swinging through our solar system

A huge comet with a solid center more than twice the width of Rhode Island is on an orbital path that will swing it inside our cosmic neighborhood, astronomers say. The icy interloper is traveling 22,000 mph from the edge of the solar system toward the sun. In a study published Tuesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists said the comet is no cause for concern because it will not pass anywhere near Earth.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Incredible Video of Solar Eclipse on Mars – Captured by NASA’s Perseverance Rover

The Mastcam-Z camera recorded video of Phobos, one of the Red Planet’s two moons, to study how its orbit is changing over time. NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover acquired stunning footage of Phobos, Mars’ potato-shaped moon, crossing the face of the Sun. These observations can aid scientists in better understanding the moon’s orbit and how its gravity pulls on the Martian surface, ultimately shaping the Red Planet’s crust and mantle.
ASTRONOMY
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy