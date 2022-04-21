Sharon Speedway opener postponed

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 season opener scheduled for Saturday at the Sharon Speedway in Hartford is postponed.

General Manager Dave Willoughby said the ground is too saturated for the event.

“We’re disappointed to have to cancel for Saturday, but even with the warm weather predicted, Mother Nature didn’t leave us any choice,” stated General Manager Dave Willoughby. “We were hopeful for some dry weather this week, but cold and wet conditions on Monday and Tuesday followed by more rain on Thursday sealed our fate.”

The 93rd Anniversary Season Opener will now take place on Saturday, April 30, featuring the first of four appearances by the Tezos All-Star Circuit Champions Sprint Cars presented by Mobile 1.

Pits open at 3 p.m. and gates open at 4 p.m.

