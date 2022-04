The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died after being sold counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl on social media says she desperately hopes no other parents experience her pain.Luca Manuel, of Redding California, was found unresponsive in his bedroom in August 2020 just weeks before his 14th birthday after purchasing a pill online that he thought would provide relief for toothache. His mother Amanda Eubanks told People her son had been cruelly robbed of his future, and she hoped by speaking out it would raise awareness about the dangers of the online marketplace in fake pills.“All I...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO